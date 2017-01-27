BRIEF-Standard Bank names Kenny Fihla as chief executive of CIB
* Kenny Fihla, current deputy chief executive and head of client coverage CIB, has been appointed as chief executive CIB
SAO PAULO Jan 27 CCR SA, Brazil's largest toll road operator, plans to raise up to 4.025 billion reais ($1.27 billion) from investors through a share offering, becoming the latest local company to return to the equity markets for fresh capital.
The plan involves the sale of as many as 221.23 million common shares in a so-called restricted-efforts offering, CCR said in a Friday securities filing.
The offer could be increased by 15 percent in the event of robust investor demand, it said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Alonso Soto and Jason Neely)
* Kenny Fihla, current deputy chief executive and head of client coverage CIB, has been appointed as chief executive CIB
ZURICH, May 30 Swiss mail-order pharmacy Zur Rose Group will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on June 19 to increase its share capital, as it mulls whether to raise funds through a public listing, private funding or by issuing debt.