CAPE TOWN Jan 2 South Africa reached 119 for two in their first innings at tea on the opening day of the first test after dismissing New Zealand for 45 on Wednesday.

Scores

New Zealand 45 all out (K. Williamson 13; V. Philander 5-7, M. Morkel 3-14)

South Africa 119 for two (H. Amla 66; A. Petersen 45 not out)