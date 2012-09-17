* Extra costs for seabed screening several million euros
* Crack found 25km north of Sleipner up to 10 metres wide
* Fracture unlikely to ever release any Sleipner carbon
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Sept 17 Companies looking to store
polluting carbon under the sea will have to pay more for tougher
seabed screening, after geologists discovered a three-kilometre
long fracture near Norway's pioneering subsea carbon storage
project in the North Sea.
Storing carbon under the sea is part of Britain's ambitious
plan to cut climate warming emissions by retrieving CO2 from
polluting power plants which is then pumped into depleted
offshore oil and gas fields.
Carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology has split
opinion among European governments. Some believe its successful
development would present an easy solution to reducing power
plant emissions, while sceptics are concerned about the
environmental impact of storing carbon underground and the costs
involved.
Those costs could now increase further as sciencists
recommend companies should use more advanced technology to
monitor the structure of the seabed where carbon would be
stored.
"The costs would be in the region of several million euros,"
said Klaus Wallmann, project coordinator for ECO2, a European
Union funded research programme that tests the likelihood of
carbon leakage from subsea stores and that discovered the North
Sea crack.
ECO2 scientists found the fracture around 25 km north of
Statoil's Sleipner CCS site last year and further
expeditions this summer showed the crack, which is up to 200
metres deep and up to 10 metres wide, was leaking gases from
reservoirs deep underground, where carbon can be stored.
Little research has gone into CCS projects as few exist, but
Norway's Statoil pioneered the technology at its Sleipner gas
field after a carbon tax was introduced in the early 1990s.
Statoil captures CO2 from gas production at Sleipner which
was the first CCS project in the world to bury carbon in a
subsea aquifer, making the project a popular testing site.
The fracture near Sleipner is unlikely to ever release any
of the carbon that has been pumped into the reservoir since
1996, but future projects will have to apply more advanced
technology to avoid storing carbon near such fractures, ECO2
scientists concluded.
The fact that gases from deep undergound were found in
emissions from the fracture means that if carbon was stored
underneath, it could leak through such cracks, albeit at a slow
rate.
"This discovery shows that there are still surprises
awaiting us as we further investigate the seabed, even in waters
we think we know well," Wallmann told Reuters.
The distance to the fracture and several geological "seals"
would prevent Sleipner's carbon from ever reaching the fracture,
even over hundreds of years.
Statoil geologist Aina Janbu said the company welcomed the
findings. The Norwegian company plans to continue pumping gas
into the reservoir until 2025 at a rate of one million tonnes
per year which saves Statoil around $100,000 in carbon taxes
every day.