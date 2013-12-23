SANTIAGO Dec 23 Chile's largest beer brewer Compania Cervecerias Unidas said it was entering the Paraguayan market via the purchase of stakes in a drinks company and a distributor.

The company said on Monday that it will buy just over 50 percent of soft drinks and beer maker Bebidas del Paraguay and just under 50 percent of a related distributor from owner Grupo Cartes, founded by Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes.

It did not give financial details but said the companies it was buying had sales of $45 million in 2013.

Controlled by Dutch brewer Heineken and the wealthy Luksic family, CCU already has operations in Chile, Argentina and Uruguay.

