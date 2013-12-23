SANTIAGO Dec 23 Chile's largest beer brewer
Compania Cervecerias Unidas said it was entering the
Paraguayan market via the purchase of stakes in a drinks company
and a distributor.
The company said on Monday that it will buy just over 50
percent of soft drinks and beer maker Bebidas del Paraguay and
just under 50 percent of a related distributor from owner Grupo
Cartes, founded by Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes.
It did not give financial details but said the companies it
was buying had sales of $45 million in 2013.
Controlled by Dutch brewer Heineken and the
wealthy Luksic family, CCU already has operations in Chile,
Argentina and Uruguay.
