BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
SAO PAULO Aug 14 CCX Carvão da Colombia SA , a coal producer controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, is in talks to sell some mining assets in Colombia, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.
The talks are preliminary and non-binding, the filing said. CCX did not elaborate on potential partners or details on the assets.
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.