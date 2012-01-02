Jan 2 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SBOP BANKS 24-Jan-12 ICRA A1+ 9.2500 1750 VIJAYA BK BANKS & MFS 15-Mar-12 CARE A1+ 9.5000 7000 VIJAYA BK MFS 03-Apr-12 CARE A1+ 9.5650 1000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- VIJAYA BANK MF 06-Jan-12 CARE A1+ 9.0000 250 AXIS BANK MF 09-Jan-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.1000 100 KOTAK BANK BANK 18-Jan-12 - 9.1000 1000 VIJAYA BANK BANK 20-Jan-12 CARE A1+ 9.1000 500 VIJAYA BANK BANK 31-Jan-12 CARE A1+ 9.1000 250 PNB CORPORATE 28-Feb-12 CARE A1+ 9.4100 1000 PNB BANK 02-Mar-12 CARE A1+ 9.3500 1000 PNB BANK 02-Mar-12 CARE A1+ 9.3500 1000 BK OF INDIA BANK 09-Mar-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.3000 250 CORPORATION BANK MF 14-Mar-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.3100 1000 PNB MF 21-Mar-12 CARE A1+ 9.5500 250 ALLAHABAD BANK MF 26-Mar-12 ICRA A1+ 9.4000 250 SB PATIALA MF 24-Dec-12 ICRA A1+ 9.6500 250 SBBJ INS.CO 26-Dec-12 CARE A1+ 9.6800 250 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com