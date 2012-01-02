India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Jan 2 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SBOP BANKS 24-Jan-12 ICRA A1+ 9.2500 1750 VIJAYA BK BANKS & MFS 15-Mar-12 CARE A1+ 9.5000 7000 VIJAYA BK MFS 03-Apr-12 CARE A1+ 9.5650 1000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- VIJAYA BANK MF 06-Jan-12 CARE A1+ 9.0000 250 AXIS BANK MF 09-Jan-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.1000 100 KOTAK BANK BANK 18-Jan-12 - 9.1000 1000 VIJAYA BANK BANK 20-Jan-12 CARE A1+ 9.1000 500 VIJAYA BANK BANK 31-Jan-12 CARE A1+ 9.1000 250 PNB CORPORATE 28-Feb-12 CARE A1+ 9.4100 1000 PNB BANK 02-Mar-12 CARE A1+ 9.3500 1000 PNB BANK 02-Mar-12 CARE A1+ 9.3500 1000 BK OF INDIA BANK 09-Mar-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.3000 250 CORPORATION BANK MF 14-Mar-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.3100 1000 PNB MF 21-Mar-12 CARE A1+ 9.5500 250 ALLAHABAD BANK MF 26-Mar-12 ICRA A1+ 9.4000 250 SB PATIALA MF 24-Dec-12 ICRA A1+ 9.6500 250 SBBJ INS.CO 26-Dec-12 CARE A1+ 9.6800 250 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com
