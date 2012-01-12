Jan 12 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- UBI BANKS & INS 1 MONTH CARE A1+ 9.5500 3000 SYNDICATE BANK BANKS 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 9.8400 1450 VIJAYA BANK BANKS & MFS 14-Jan-13 CARE A1+ 9.8500 2000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- AXIS BANK MF 23-Jan-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.3500 1000 CORPORATION BANK MF 01-Mar-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.5200 1000 SB HYDERABAD BANK 02-Mar-12 ICRA A1+ 9.4800 250 CANARA BANK MF 02-Mar-12 ICRA A1+ 9.5000 500 BK OF INDIA MF 05-Mar-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.5500 250 UCO BANK # BANK 15-Mar-12 CARE A1+ 9.5500 250 ============================================================================================ Note : # - T+1 CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com