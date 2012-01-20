India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Jan 20 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- INDIAN BANK BANKS 18-Apr-12 FITCH A1+ 9.9400 1000 BK OF INDIA BANKS 15-Jun-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.9000 7500 ANDHRA BANK BANKS 21-Jan-13 CARE A1+ 9.8950 2800 VIJAYA BANK BANKS & MFS 21-Jan-13 CARE A1+ 9.9500 2500 OBC BANKS & MFS 23-Jan-13 CRISIL A1+ 9.8500 850 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- CANARA BANK MF 29-Feb-12 ICRA A1+ 9.6200 250 DHANLAKSHMI BANK BANK FEB 2012 - 9.9000 250 PNB BANK FEB 2012 CARE A1+ 9.6800 500 IOB BANK FEB 2012 CARE A1+ 9.6800 500 CENTRAL BANK BANK FEB 2012 CARE A1+ 9.6800 500 CANARA BANK BANK FEB 2012 ICRA A1+ 9.6800 500 BOB BANK FEB 2012 ICRA A1+ 9.6800 500 DHANLAKSHMI BANK BANK MAR 2012 - 10.0000 1250 CORPORATION BANK BANK MAR 2012 CRISIL A1+ 9.7300 500 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: