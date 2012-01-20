Jan 20 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- INDIAN BANK BANKS 18-Apr-12 FITCH A1+ 9.9400 1000 BK OF INDIA BANKS 15-Jun-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.9000 7500 ANDHRA BANK BANKS 21-Jan-13 CARE A1+ 9.8950 2800 VIJAYA BANK BANKS & MFS 21-Jan-13 CARE A1+ 9.9500 2500 OBC BANKS & MFS 23-Jan-13 CRISIL A1+ 9.8500 850 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- CANARA BANK MF 29-Feb-12 ICRA A1+ 9.6200 250 DHANLAKSHMI BANK BANK FEB 2012 - 9.9000 250 PNB BANK FEB 2012 CARE A1+ 9.6800 500 IOB BANK FEB 2012 CARE A1+ 9.6800 500 CENTRAL BANK BANK FEB 2012 CARE A1+ 9.6800 500 CANARA BANK BANK FEB 2012 ICRA A1+ 9.6800 500 BOB BANK FEB 2012 ICRA A1+ 9.6800 500 DHANLAKSHMI BANK BANK MAR 2012 - 10.0000 1250 CORPORATION BANK BANK MAR 2012 CRISIL A1+ 9.7300 500 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com