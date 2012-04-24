Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
Apr 24 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ING VYSYA BK BANKS 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 9.6000 2750 SBOP BANK 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 9.4000 2000 INDIAN BANK BANK 24-Jul-12 FITCH A1+ 9.4500 250 INDIAN BANK BANK 17-Jul-12 FITCH A1+ 9.4500 250 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- ICICI BANK BANK 27-Apr-12 CARE A1+ 8.6200 500 CENTRAL BANK BANK 07-May-12 CARE A1+ 8.9000 250 OBC BANK 21-May-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.2200 500 OBC MF 30-May-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.2000 250 CORPORATION MF 01-Jun-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.3000 500 ALLAHABAD BK BANKS 04-Jun-12 ICRA A1+ 9.3000 500 CORPORATION BANK 06-Jun-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.2900 250 BOI MF 07-Jun-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.2900 500 SYNDICATE BK BANK 22-Jun-12 CARE A1+ 9.3100 500 ICICI BANK BANK 04-Jul-12 CARE A1+ 9.5000 500 AXIS BANK BANK 10-Jul-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.5500 750 INDUSIND BK BANKS 11-Jul-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.6000 750 ICICI BANK BANK 16-Jul-12 CARE A1+ 9.5100 1000 SOUTH INDIAN BANK 17-Sep-12 CARE A1+ 9.9400 150 OBC BANK 12-Dec-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.8500 500 OBC BANK 24-Dec-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.8500 500 CANARA BK BANK 24-Dec-12 ICRA A1+ 9.8500 250 SBBJ BANK 24-Dec-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.7950 500 CANARA BK MF 27-Mar-13 ICRA A1+ 9.8100 500 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings plans to slow the pace of future acquisitions, shifting away from its earlier aggressive investment strategy as it smarts from losses over its purchase of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.