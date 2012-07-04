UPDATE 2-Malaysian anti-graft body to probe corruption claims at Felda Global Ventures
* CIMB downgrades FGV citing uncertainties (Adds company statement, analyst comment, background)
Jul 4 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- HDFC BANK BANKS & MFS 02-Jul-13 CARE A1+ 9.4000 10900 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- PNB MF 13-Sep-12 CARE A1+ 8.7250 250 CANARA BANK BANK 24-Sep-12 ICRA A1+ 8.8500 250 UCO BANK MF 24-Sep-12 CARE A1+ 8.7700 500 VIJAYA BANK BANK 28-Sep-12 CARE A1+ 8.8500 250 INDIAN BANK BANK 06-Dec-12 FITCH A1+ 9.2600 500 ANDHRA BK BANK 07-Dec-12 CARE A1+ 9.2600 500 IDBI BANK # BANK 28-Dec-12 CARE A1+ 9.3000 500 CENTRAL BANK BANK 18-Feb-13 CARE A1+ 9.3500 500 CANARA BANK MF 01-Mar-13 ICRA A1+ 9.3800 100 ANDHRA BANK BANK 11-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 9.2000 250 ANDHRA BANK MF 11-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 9.3800 500 ANDHRA BANK# BANK 11-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 9.3800 250 VIJAYA BANK BANK 11-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 9.3800 500 DENA BANK BANK 11-Mar-13 CRISIL A1+ 9.3800 500 BOI BANK 15-Mar-13 CRISIL A1+ 9.3500 250 CORPORATION BANK BANK 15-Mar-13 CRISIL A1+ 9.3500 250 VIJAYA BANK BANK 26-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 9.4100 500 DENA BANK BANK 28-Mar-13 CRISIL A1+ 9.3500 500 CANARA BANK MF 28-Mar-13 ICRA A1+ 9.3800 500 ============================================================================================ NOTE:- # - T+1 CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* CIMB downgrades FGV citing uncertainties (Adds company statement, analyst comment, background)
BEIJING, June 7 China's foreign exchange reserves rose modestly in May for a fourth straight month and by more than markets had expected, as stringent capital control measures and a weakening dollar helped staunch outflows.