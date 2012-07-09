Jul 9 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SB TRAVANCORE BANKS & MFS 11-Oct-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.9300 2000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- SB MYSORE MF 03-Aug-12 ICRA A1+ 8.4000 250 OBC MF 10-Sep-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.7000 250 ALLAHABAD BANK BANKS 12-Sep-12 ICRA A1+ 8.8000 1700 UCO BANK BANK 17-Sep-12 CARE A1+ 8.6600 250 ALLAHABAD BANK MFS 17-Sep-12 ICRA A1+ 8.8000 500 ING VYSYA BANK# MF 17-Sep-12 CARE A1+ 8.7800 500 ING VYSYA BANK MF 17-Sep-12 CARE A1+ 8.7500 500 ALLAHABAD BANK MF 20-Sep-12 ICRA A1+ 8.8500 500 ALLAHABAD BANK# MF 20-Sep-12 ICRA A1+ 8.7300 1000 CENTRAL BANK BANK 27-Sep-12 CARE A1+ 8.6500 250 OBC BANK 20-Nov-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.1300 500 ICICI BANK BANK 20-Dec-12 CARE A1+ 9.2000 250 IDBI BANK MF 28-Dec-12 CARE A1+ 9.2000 250 PNB CORPORATE 05-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 9.2800 250 CANARA BANK BANK 14-Mar-13 ICRA A1+ 9.2800 250 ============================================================================================ Note :- #- T+1 CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com