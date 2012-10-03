Oct 3 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SB MYSORE BK,MF& CORP 09-Apr-13 ICRA A1+ 8.5600 4000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- CORPORATION BK BANK 05-Oct-12 CRISIL A1+ 7.8500 250 YES BANK MF 05-Oct-12 ICRA A1+ 7.6000 500 CENTRAL BANK MF 30-Oct-12 CARE A1+ 7.9500 500 CENTRAL BANK MF 30-Oct-12 CARE A1+ 8.0000 500 VIJAYA BANK BANK 12-Nov-12 CARE A1+ 8.2500 250 SB PATIALA BANK 16-Nov-12 ICRA A1+ 8.2500 250 YES BANK BANK 03-Dec-12 ICRA A1+ 8.3500 750 FEDERAL BANK MF 10-Dec-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.1500 1000 SB PATIALA BANK 13-Dec-12 ICRA A1+ 8.0900 250 SB HYDERABAD MF 14-Dec-12 ICRA A1+ 8.0800 250 AXIS BANK BANK 21-Dec-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.2500 500 AXIS BANK MF 24-Dec-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.1500 750 VIJAYA BANK MF 04-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 8.5100 550 ANDHRA BANK BANK 11-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 8.5000 500 ANDHRA BANK BANK 14-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 8.5000 500 PNB MF 15-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 8.4700 250 SYNDICATE BK MF 28-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 8.4900 250 HDFC BANK BANK 14-Jun-13 CARE A1+ 8.6000 1500 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com