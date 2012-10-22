BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Oct 22 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- BOM MF 29-Oct-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.3000 1000 INDIAN BANK MF 06-Nov-12 FITCH A1+ 8.1800 800 ALLAHABAD BK BANK 26-Nov-12 ICRA A1+ 8.2400 2000 ING VYSYA BK BANK 30-Nov-12 CARE A1+ 8.3100 500 CENTRAL BANK BANK 30-Nov-12 CARE A1+ 8.2400 1000 IDBI BANK MF 20-Dec-12 CARE A1+ 8.2900 250 ANDHRA BANK BANK 28-Dec-12 CARE A1+ 8.3000 650 SB MYSORE BANK 09-Apr-13 ICRA A1+ 8.4000 250 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
