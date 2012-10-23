India's NALCO puts Iran project on hold - chairman
NEW DELHI, June 5 India's National Aluminium Company Ltd has put all its overseas projects, including the one in Iran on hold, to focus on expanding domestic capacity, its chairman said on Monday.
Oct 23 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- OBC BANKS 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 8.5400 1000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- IDBI BANK BANK 01-Nov-12 CARE A1+ 8.2200 750 INDUSIND BK BANK 01-Nov-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.2200 750 VIJAYA BANK BANK 01-Nov-12 CARE A1+ 8.2200 750 SB HYDERBAD BANK 02-Nov-12 ICRA A1+ 8.2200 650 ALLAHABAD BANK BANK 15-Nov-12 ICRA A1+ 8.2100 500 VIJAYA BANK BANK 23-Nov-12 CARE A1+ 8.2400 1500 UCO BANK MF 27-Nov-12 CARE A1+ 8.2200 2000 INDUSIND BK BANK 04-Dec-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.2800 500 UCO BANK BANK 06-Dec-12 CARE A1+ 8.2500 250 IOB MF 04-Jan-13 CARE A1+ 8.3300 250 ICICI BANK BANK 31-Jan-13 CARE A1+ 8.3900 250 CANARA BANK INSTITUTE 14-Mar-13 CARE A1+ 8.3600 1000 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
NEW DELHI, June 5 India's National Aluminium Company Ltd has put all its overseas projects, including the one in Iran on hold, to focus on expanding domestic capacity, its chairman said on Monday.
June 5 Indian shares hit fresh record highs on Monday as lenders continued their rally, but gains were capped ahead of a central bank policy meeting this week.