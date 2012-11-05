BRIEF-Accenture acquires SolutionsIQ
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services
Nov 5 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- BOM MF 01-Jan-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.3200 1250 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- OBC MF 15-Nov-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.1300 1000 PNB MF 15-Nov-12 CARE A1+ 8.1500 250 PNB BANK 23-Nov-12 CARE A1+ 8.1800 250 ALLAHABAD BK BANK 29-Nov-12 ICRA A1+ 8.1800 300 YES BANK MF 30-Jan-13 ICRA A1+ 8.4000 60 DENA BANK BANK 10-Jun-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.5900 250 YES BANK MF 04-Nov-13 ICRA A1+ 8.6700 250 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
Jun 2 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 37,985.5 123,584.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trade