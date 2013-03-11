Mar 11 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- BOI BANKS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 9.3200 4750 P & S BANK BANKS & MFS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 9.3500 500 UBI BANK & NBFC 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 9.3400 2000 IDBI BANK BANKS & MFS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 9.2300 5000 VIJAYA BANK BANKS & MFS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 9.2550 5500 AXIS BANK BANKS & MFS 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 9.3100 3250 PNB BANKS & MFS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 9.1800 3000 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com