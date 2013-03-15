Mar 15 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ALLAHABAD BK BANKS 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.9900 3000 ALLAHABAD BK BANKS 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 9.0300 3000 CENTRAL BANK BANKS & MFS 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.9600 6000 SB PATIALA BANKS 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 8.8700 2800 ANDHRA BANK BANKS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 8.9000 750 CENTRAL BANK BANKS & MFS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 8.9000 4000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- ALLAHABAD BK MF 25-Apr-13 ICRA A1+ 9.3700 250 INDIAN BANK MF 29-Apr-13 FITCH A1+ 9.3700 250 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com