India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Mar 19 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ALLAHABAD BK BANKS 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 9.0000 1500 VIJAYA BANK BANKS & MFS 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 9.0000 3000 IDBI BANK BANKS & MFS 6 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.9500 3000 IDBI BANK BANKS & MFS 6 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.9000 2000 IDBI BANK MFS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 8.9100 1000 IDBI BANK BANKS & MFS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 8.9000 500 IDBI BANK BANKS & MFS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 8.8500 250 J&K BANK BANKS 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 9.0200 1370 SB PATIALA BANKS 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 8.8800 550 ALLAHABAD BK BANKS 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 8.9200 3000 ============================================================================================
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India