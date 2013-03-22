Mar 22 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- PNB BANKS & MFS 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.8000 4000 SB PATIALA BANKS 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.8000 6000 UBI BANKS 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.8300 3000 SOUTH INDIAN BANK MFS 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 9.0500 2000 SOUTH INDIAN BANK MFS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 8.9500 1500 PNB BANKS & MFS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 8.7500 2500 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- ALLAHABAD BK BANK 10-Mar-14 ICRA A1+ 8.8200 500 DENA BANK BANK 10-Mar-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.8200 250 ALLAHABAD BK BANK 20-Mar-14 ICRA A1+ 8.8200 500 VIJAYA BANK BANK 14-Mar-14 CARE A1+ 8.8200 250 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com