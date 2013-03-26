Mar 26 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ OBC MF 07-Jun-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.9000 450 CANARA BANK BANK 24-Feb-14 ICRA A1+ 8.8500 250 AXIS BANK BANK 24-Feb-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.9000 250 CANARA BANK BANK 24-Feb-14 ICRA A1+ 8.8500 500 CORPORATION BANK BANK 27-Feb-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.8500 250 CORPORATION BANK BANK 27-Feb-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.8500 500 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com