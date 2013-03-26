BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Reliance Communications to 'CCC'
* Fitch- Also downgraded rating on Rcom's USD300 million 6.5% senior secured notes due 2020 to 'CCC/RR4' from 'B+/RR4'
Mar 26 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ OBC MF 07-Jun-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.9000 450 CANARA BANK BANK 24-Feb-14 ICRA A1+ 8.8500 250 AXIS BANK BANK 24-Feb-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.9000 250 CANARA BANK BANK 24-Feb-14 ICRA A1+ 8.8500 500 CORPORATION BANK BANK 27-Feb-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.8500 250 CORPORATION BANK BANK 27-Feb-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.8500 500 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
Jun 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET --------