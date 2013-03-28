Mar 28 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- CENTRAL BANK MFS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 8.8500 5000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- OBC MF 30-Apr-13 CRISIL A1+ 9.1500 500 INDIAN BANK MF 30-Apr-13 FITCH A1+ 9.1500 500 OBC MF 07-Jun-13 CRISIL A1+ 9.0000 250 INDIAN BANK MF 07-Jun-13 FITCH A1+ 9.0000 250 AXIS BANK MF 28-Jun-13 CRISIL A1+ 9.0700 250 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com