India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Apr 10 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- OBC BANKS & MFS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.4000 5000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- OBC MF 15-Apr-13 CRISIL A1+ 7.9000 500 IDBI BANK MF 17-May-13 CARE A1+ 8.0000 500 ANDHRA BANK MF 06-Jun-13 CARE A1+ 7.9800 250 PNB MF 14-Jun-13 CARE A1+ 8.0500 250 IOB MF 17-Jun-13 CARE A1+ 8.0500 250 INDIAN BANK MF 21-Jun-13 FITCH A1+ 7.9600 250 CORPORATION BANK MF 10-Dec-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.5300 250 BK OF BARODA MF 23-Dec-13 ICRA A1+ 8.5200 250 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India