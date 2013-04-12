Indian rapeseed falls for 3rd straight day, hits over 2-yr low
NEW DELHI, May 31 Indian rapeseed futures closed lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, touching their lowest in over two years due to low demand.
Apr 12 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- INDIAN BANK BANK 19-Apr-13 FITCH A1+ 8.0000 250 IDBI BANK BANK 17-May-13 CARE A1+ 8.0000 1000 IDBI BANK BANK 17-May-13 CARE A1+ 8.0000 500 ING VYSYA BK BANK 27-May-13 CARE A1+ 8.0500 250 ING VYSYA BK BANK 27-May-13 CARE A1+ 8.0500 250 IDBI BANK BANK 10-Sep-13 CARE A1+ 8.5000 500 CORPORATION BANK BANK 04-Mar-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.5100 500 SB PATIALA MF 13-Mar-14 ICRA A1+ 8.5500 50 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
May 31 V2 Retail Ltd: * Says appointed Vipin Kaushik as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: