May 2 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ING VYSYA BK BANKS & MFS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 8.3100 1000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- SB MYSORE BANKS 14-Aug-13 ICRA A1+ 8.2100 500 PNB BANKS 10-Sep-13 CARE A1+ 8.2800 250 OBC MF 26-Feb-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.2500 250 PNB MF 05-Mar-14 CARE A1+ 8.1900 250 PNB BANK 05-Mar-14 CARE A1+ 8.1900 250 PNB MF 05-Mar-14 CARE A1+ 8.1900 250 OBC MF 07-Mar-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.3000 50 IDBI BANK MF 13-Mar-14 CARE A1+ 8.3500 250 IDBI BANK MF 20-Mar-14 CARE A1+ 8.3500 250 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com