May 22 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- OBC BANKS 30-May-13 CRISIL A1+ 7.7000 2500 INDIAN BANK MF 03-Jun-13 FITCH A1+ 7.8000 500 INDUSIND BK BANK 17-Jun-13 CRISIL A1+ 7.9000 500 VIJAYA BANK BANK 26-Jun-13 CARE A1+ 7.8300 1000 UBI BANK 12-Jul-13 CARE A1+ 7.9800 500 IDBI BANK BANK 03-Sep-13 CARE A1+ 8.0200 250 BOM BANK 20-Sep-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.0200 1250 SBBJ BANK 24-Sep-13 CRISIL A1+ 7.9900 250 OBC BANK 24-Sep-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.0200 1000 ING VYSYA BK MF 15-Apr-14 CARE A1+ 8.2500 100 ============================================================================================