May 23 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ALLAHABAD BK BANKS 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.0400 10000 OBC BANKS & MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.0400 3500 VIJAYA BANK MFS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 8.2500 1000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- VIJAYA BANK MF 14-Jun-13 CARE A1+ 7.8000 250 KARUR VYSYA MF 20-Jun-13 CRISIL A1+ 7.9500 750 SB HYDERABAD INS CO 03-Sep-13 ICRA A1+ 8.0200 250 INDIAN BANK BANK 10-Sep-13 FITCH A1+ 8.0200 250 ============================================================================================