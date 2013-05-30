BRIEF-Siemens Ltd and Sumitomo Electric get order for HVDC link
* Says order won by consortium of Siemens and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd
May 30 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ANDHRA BANK BANKS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.0900 5000 HDFC BANK MFS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.0900 12000 SYNDICATE BK BANKS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.0700 2000 UBI MFS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.0900 3500 BK OF INDIA BANKS 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.0600 2000 INDIAN BANK BANKS 2 MONTHS FITCH A1+ 8.0700 3000 BOM MF 19-Aug-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.1000 2500 BOM MF 20-Aug-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.1000 4500 BOM MF 02-Sep-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.1100 3000 SB TRAVANCORE MFS 03-Sep-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.0800 1000 SB TRAVANCORE MFS 03-Sep-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.0750 1000 BK OF INDIA BANKS 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 8.3200 10000 SB PATIALA BANKS 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 8.3000 4000 SB PATIALA BANKS 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 8.2900 1000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- PNB MF 06-Jun-13 CARE A1+ 7.4000 250 VIJAYA BANK MF 17-Jun-13 CARE A1+ 7.6000 250 SYNDICATE BK MF 21-Jun-13 CARE A1+ 7.6000 250 OBC BK & INS.CO 04-Mar-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.2000 1000 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* Says order won by consortium of Siemens and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd
Mar 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ask Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust drop on Tuesday * Silver off near one-month high hit in previous session (Updates prices, adds comment) By Arpan Varghese March 29 Gold inched down on Wednesday in the face of a key technical resistance and talks on further rate hikes this year saw the dollar move away from multi-month lows amid rising equities. "A resurgent U.S. dollar, along with higher U.S. yields and equities has taken the momentum out of the gold rally fo