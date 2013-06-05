BRIEF-Lupin launches generic Epzicom tablets in U.S.
* Says drug indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection
Jun 5 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ALLAHABAD BK BANKS 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.1100 3000 VIJAYA BANK BANKS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.1400 5000 INDIAN BANK BANKS 3 MONTHS FITCH A1+ 8.0900 3000 SBT BANKS & MFS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1 8.1000 1500 SBT BANKS & MFS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1 8.0700 2000 IOB BANKS & MFS 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.1200 8000 VIJAYA BANK BANKS 6 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.2000 1000 INDIAN BANK BANKS 1 YEAR FITCH A1+ 8.3000 2000 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* RBI - participation of standalone primary dealers in the regular 14-day term repo auction on March 31, 2017
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 29 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. * Arrivals of groundnut and castor seeds were low as most market yards remain closed on account of financial year ending holidays. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,05,000 versus 0,08,000 previous --Castor seed, in