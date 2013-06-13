Jun 13 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- OBC BANKS & MF 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.2000 1500 AXIS BANK MFS 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.2800 6500 OBC BANKS & MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.2000 500 UNION BANK BANKS & MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.1800 4500 SYNDICATE BK BANKS 6 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.2800 1000 SB TRAVANCORE BANKS & MF 6 MONTHS CRISIL A1 8.2000 1250 SB HYDERABAD BANKS & MF 17-Jun-14 ICRA A1+ 8.3600 4000 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com