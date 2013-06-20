Jun 20 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- IDBI BANK MF 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.0800 3500 BK OF BARODA - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.0500 1000 IDBI BANK MF 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.0800 1000 IDBI BANK BANKS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 8.3400 2000 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com