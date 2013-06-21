Jun 21 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- OBC MFS 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.1000 5000 BK OF BARODA - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.0700 8250 ANDHRA BANK - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.1000 3000 VIJAYA BANK BANKS & MFS 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.1200 3000 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com