Jun 26 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- BOI BANKS 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.0800 3500 SB TRAVANCORE - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.0300 3000 BOM BANKS & MFS 13-Dec-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.2400 250 BOM BANKS & MFS 16-Dec-13 CRISIL A1+ 8.2400 4750 SB TRAVANCORE BANKS & MFS 6 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.1700 1000 SB TRAVANCORE BANKS & MFS 6 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.1500 1000 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Secondary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com