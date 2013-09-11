BRIEF-Titaanium Ten Enterprise plans to increase production in FY 2017-18
* Says compared to last financial year's turnover, turnover has increased by approximately 20% during FY 2016-17
Sep 11 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- UBI MFS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 10.5900 1500 SB HYDERABAD MFS 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 10.5400 1250 INDIAN BANK MFS 2 MONTHS FITCH A1+ 10.5800 4000 ALLAHABAD BK BANKS 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 10.6000 1000 CENTRAL BANK - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 10.6100 1000 IDBI BANK MFS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 10.2700 1200 OBC MFS 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 10.2600 850 UBI BANKS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 10.2900 1500 INDUSIND BK MFS 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 10.3500 1300 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* Says compared to last financial year's turnover, turnover has increased by approximately 20% during FY 2016-17
** Property developer says sales volumes and values up by 18 pct and 35 pct respectively on qtr-to-qtr basis as part of Q4 operational update on Tues
* Says clarifies on news item " Bharat Forge plans to raise $500 million via offshore bonds"