BRIEF-India's ONGC Videsh produced 12 mln tonnes oil equivalent in 2016/17 - exec
Sep 12 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ANDHRA BANK BANKS & MFS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 10.5950 2000 ANDHRA BANK BANKS & MFS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 10.6000 1000 INDIAN BANK - 2 MONTHS FITCH A1+ 10.5800 1000 VIJAYA BANK - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 10.6400 6000 UBI MFS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 10.6300 6000 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
