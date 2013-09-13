MEDIA-India's Airtel, Jio spar over time taken to comply with telecom regulator's order - Economic Times
Sep 13 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SOUTH INDIAN BK BANKS & MFS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 10.9500 5000 UBI MFS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 10.6200 500 UBI MFS 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 10.6200 550 IDBI BANK MFS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 10.2800 250 UBI MFS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 10.2800 1050 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
