BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro appoints A. M. Naik as non-executive chairman
* Says appointment of A. M. Naik as the non-executive chairman of the company with effect from october 1, 2017 for a period of three yrs
Dec 10 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- OBC BANKS & MFS 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.9300 5000 CORPORATION BANK BANKS & MFS 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.8800 2500 ANDHRA BANK - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.8800 3000 OBC BANKS & MFS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.9500 2000 J & K BANK BANKS 07-Feb-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.9500 3250 OBC BANKS & MFS 6 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 9.2500 1250 INDIAN BANK BANKS 1 YEAR FITCH A1+ 9.2500 2250 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
Apr 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.68 percent on Friday compared with 6.55 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.43 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------
* Pact Industries Ltd says approved increase in authorized share capital to 150 million rupees