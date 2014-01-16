MEDIA-India's Flipkart tightens return policy to help cut operational costs - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Jan 16 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- OBC BANKS & MFS 02-Apr-14 CRISIL A1+ 9.1300 1000 SB HYDERABAD BANKS & MFS 02-Apr-14 ICRA A1+ 9.0800 3000 OBC BANKS & MFS 03-Apr-14 CRISIL A1+ 9.1300 5000 SB HYDERABAD BANKS & MFS 03-Apr-14 ICRA A1+ 9.0800 2000 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
