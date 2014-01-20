Jan 20 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- KARUR VYSYA BANK BANKS & MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 9.3500 1000 ANDHRA BANK - 20-Mar-14 CARE A1+ 8.6300 2000 ANDHRA BANK - 20-Mar-14 CARE A1+ 8.6450 3000 ANDHRA BANK - 20-Mar-14 CARE A1+ 8.6500 2000 ALLAHABAD BANK BANKS & MF 02-Apr-14 ICRA A1+ 9.2000 4000 OBC MFS 22-Apr-14 CRISIL A1+ 9.2000 1000 CENTRAL BANK BANKS 22-Apr-14 CARE A1+ 9.2000 1000 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com