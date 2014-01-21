Jan 21 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- OBC MFS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 9.1500 5000 DENA BANK MFS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 9.1500 10000 SB HYDERABAD BANKS 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 9.2000 2000 KARUR VYSYA BK BANKS 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 9.3500 - IDBI BANK MFS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 9.2875 3000 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com