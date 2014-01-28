Jan 28 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SYNDICATE BK - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.4400 2000 BK OF BARODA - 02-Apr-14 ICRA A1+ 9.3000 6000 BK OF BARODA - 03-Apr-14 ICRA A1+ 9.3000 7500 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com