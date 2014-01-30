Jan 30 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SYNDICATE BK BANK 25-Mar-14 CARE A1+ 8.5200 2000 CENTRAL BANK MFS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 9.4500 500 INDIAN BANK BANKS 2 MONTHS FITCH A1+ 9.4700 2050 ALLAHABAD BK BANKS 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 9.5000 750 BK OF BARODA BANKS 17-Apr-14 ICRA A1+ 9.5000 4000 BK OF BARODA BANKS 02-May-14 ICRA A1+ 9.5000 2500 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com