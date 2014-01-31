Jan 31 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- BOM MFS 02-Apr-14 CRISIL A1+ 9.5700 1060 BK OF BARODA - 02-Apr-14 ICRA A1+ 9.5500 7000 BK OF BARODA - 03-Apr-14 ICRA A1+ 9.5500 2000 CENTRAL BANK BANKS & MF 11-Apr-14 CARE A1+ 9.6000 7000 BK OF BARODA - 11-Apr-14 ICRA A1+ 9.5800 2900 BK OF BARODA - 15-Apr-14 ICRA A1+ 9.5500 1000 BK OF BARODA - 17-Apr-14 ICRA A1+ 9.5500 450 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com