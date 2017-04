BRIEF-R. Sridhar joins Indostar Capital as executive vice chairman and CEO

* R. Sridhar joins indostar capital as executive vice chairman and ceo Source text - (Financial services veteran *R Sridhar *has joined *IndoStar Capital* *Finance Limited* as its *Executive Vice Chairman and CEO* as the *Everstone Group-backed NBFC witnesses strong growth* and *aims to sharply grow its retail lending business*.)