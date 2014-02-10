Feb 10 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- VIJAYA BANK - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 9.6000 5500 UNION BANK MF 15-Apr-14 CRISIL A1+ 9.5700 5250 IDBI BANK MF 15-Apr-14 CARE A1+ 9.6000 3500 BOM - 15-Apr-14 CRISIL A1+ 9.5900 1000 IDBI BANK MF 21-Apr-14 CARE A1+ 9.6000 2750 ING VYSYA BANK MF 05-Feb-15 CARE A1+ 9.6400 1700 ING VYSYA BANK MF 09-Feb-15 CARE A1+ 9.6400 550 IDBI BANK MF 10-Feb-15 CARE A1+ 9.6000 1000 OBC MF 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 9.5950 5000 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com