Feb 11 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- CANARA BK BANKS & MFS 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 9.6000 10000 OBC BANKS & MFS 25-Apr-14 CRISIL A1+ 9.6400 2700 OBC BANKS & MFS 17-Apr-14 CRISIL A1+ 9.6400 1500 OBC BANKS & MFS 15-Apr-14 CRISIL A1+ 9.6400 1250 SOUTH INDIAN MFS MAY 2014 CARE A1+ 9.6600 500 OBC BANKS & MFS 06-May-14 CRISIL A1+ 9.6400 150 ING VYSYA BK BANKS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 9.6600 355 ============================================================================================