UPDATE 1-China iron ore, steel eke out gains after slide; outlook shaky
* China revokes licenses of 29 Chinese steel firms (Adds China mills shut, updates prices)
Feb 13 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- BK OF BARODA BANKS & MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 9.6900 1000 BK OF BARODA BANKS & MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 9.7000 2000 IOB BANKS 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 9.7000 2000 OBC MFS 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 9.7000 2350 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* China revokes licenses of 29 Chinese steel firms (Adds China mills shut, updates prices)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Apr 21) 1000 02.50/05.50 02.00/04.00 00.50/01.50 03.53% 03.77% 02.82% -----------------------------------