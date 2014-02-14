Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 19, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 19 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Feb 14 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- BK OF BARODA BANKS & MF 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 9.7500 3000 J&K BANK BANKS 03-Apr-14 CRISIL A1+ 9.8500 250 J&K BANK BANKS 17-Apr-14 CRISIL A1+ 9.8500 500 J&K BANK BANKS 13-May-14 CRISIL A1+ 9.8500 260 IDBI BANK MFS 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 9.7800 260 INDUSIND BK BANKS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 9.8500 500 OBC BANKS & MF 12-Feb-15 CRISIL A1+ 9.7500 200 OBC BANKS & MF 16-Feb-15 CRISIL A1+ 9.7500 500 OBC BANKS & MF 17-Feb-15 CRISIL A1+ 9.7500 500 OBC BANKS & MF 18-Feb-15 CRISIL A1+ 9.7500 1400 IDBI BANK MFS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 9.7450 300 IDBI BANK MFS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 9.7650 1500 INDUSIND BK BANKS 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 9.8200 1300 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 19 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 19 Apr.19 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices o