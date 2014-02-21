Feb 21 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SYNDICATE BANK BANKS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 9.8000 2000 J & K BANK BANKS 21-May-14 CRISIL A1+ 9.9000 100 BK OF MAHARASHTRA MF 22-May-14 CRISIL A1+ 9.8100 250 J & K BANK BANKS 22-May-14 CRISIL A1+ 9.9000 350 BK OF MAHARASHTRA BANK 13-Jun-14 CRISIL A1+ 9.8100 1000 INDUSIND BANK BANKS 25-Feb-15 CRISIL A1+ 9.8300 2350 IOB BANKS & MF 26-Feb-15 CARE A1+ 9.8000 9250 OBC BANKS & MF 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 9.7800 5000 ING VYSYA BANK BANKS & MF 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 9.8200 600 ING VYSYA BANK BANKS & MF 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 9.8300 5640 OBC BANKS & MF 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 9.7500 750 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com