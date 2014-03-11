Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
Mar 11 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ALLAHABAD BANK BANKS 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 9.7000 5000 OBC MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 9.6700 5000 ANDHRA BANK - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 9.7000 1000 ANDHRA BANK - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 9.7200 1000 ANDHRA BANK - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 9.6800 3500 INDUSIND BANK BANKS 2-3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 9.8000 5500 INDUSIND BANK BANKS 2-3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 9.7500 10000 IOB - 16-May-14 CARE A1+ 9.6500 10000 OBC MF 19-May-14 CRISIL A1+ 9.6700 2000 UNION BANK - 28-May-14 CRISIL A1+ 9.6000 5000 INDIAN BANK BANKS 02-Jun-14 FITCH A1+ 9.6200 1000 P & S BANK BANKS & MFS 05-Jun-14 ICRA A1+ 9.6800 2500 SB MYSORE BANKS & MFS 10-Jun-14 ICRA A1+ 9.5800 5000 INDIAN BANK BANKS 12-Jun-14 FITCH A1+ 9.6200 6000 DENA BANK BANKS 12-Mar-15 CRISIL A1+ 9.5650 3000 IOB BANKS & MFS 13-Mar-15 CARE A1+ 9.7000 10000 BOI - 18-Mar-15 CRISIL A1+ 9.5300 2000 BOI - 23-Mar-15 CRISIL A1+ 9.5300 5000 OBC BANKS & MFS 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 9.6000 3000 VIJAYA BANK BANKS & MFS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 9.6300 3000 PNB - 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 9.5300 4000 PNB - 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 9.5000 4000 ============================================================================================
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
Jan 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16768.00 NSE 54335.80 ============= TOTAL 71103.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATUR