May 20 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- J&K BANK BANKS & MFS 61 DAYS CRISIL A1+ 8.7900 2000 SOUTH INDIAN BANK BANKS & MFS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.8500 3000 IDBI BANK MFS 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.7400 3000 ALLAHABAD BK BANKS & MFS 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.7400 4000 ANDHRA BANK BANKS & MFS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.7500 2000 ANDHRA BANK BANKS & MFS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 9.0800 1000 PNB BANKS & MFS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 9.0400 3000 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com